McIlroy seizes 36-hole record six-shot lead at Masters

NORTHERN Ireland’s Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club.—Reuters

AUGUSTA: Rory McIlroy delivered one of the most incredible finishes in major golf history with birdies on six of Friday’s last seven holes to seize a record six-stroke lead after 36 holes at the Masters.

Defying fast and firm conditions at Augusta National, McIlroy fired a seven-under-par 65 in the second round to stand on 12-under-par 132 at the midpoint of the year’s first major.

World number two McIlroy’s closing run included holing out a spectacular 29-yard pitch at the par-four 17th hole and sinking a six-foot birdie putt at the 18th to break the old 36-hole record lead of five shots.

McIlroy, trying to become only the fourth player to capture back-to-back green jackets, sank seven-foot birdie putts at the par-three 12th and par-five 13th holes to start the epic run.

He added another from 10 feet at the par-five 15th and sank a three-foot birdie putt at the par-three 16th.

Then came the pitch-in stunner.

“I could just see over the crest of the hill, and then I could see everyone start to stand up,” McIlroy said. “I knew when it came off that I hit it pretty perfectly. “That was a bonus that it went in.”

His impressive approach to six feet at 18 was followed by a clutch putt for his fourth straight birdie and Masters history.

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, missed a six-foot putt and made bogey at 18 to shoot 69 and share a distant second with fellow American Sam Burns on 138.

England’s Justin Rose, a three-time Masters runner-up, and compatriot Tommy Fleetwood, seeking his first major title shared fourth on 139 with Ireland’s Shane Lowry, the 2019 British Open winner.

The only prior defending Masters champions to hold the 36-hole lead the following year were Arnold Palmer, Ian Woosnam and Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy sank a six-foot birdie putt at the par-five second hole to first grab the lead at six-under.

He added a three-foot birdie putt at the third hole and sank a 22-footer for birdie at the par-three fourth before taking a bogey at the fifth and another at the 10th after putting his approach in a bunker, setting the stage for a finish for the ages.

McIlroy, however, isn’t taking a repeat victory for granted despite his historic edge.

“I know what can happen around here, good and bad, so you don’t have to remind me not to get ahead of myself around this place,” McIlroy said. “There’s a long way to go.”

Five-stroke Masters leaders after 36 holes included winners Scottie Scheffler in 2022, Jordan Spieth in 2015, Ray Floyd in 1976, Jack Nicklaus in 1975 and Herman Keiser in 1946 with Harry Cooper in 1936 settling for second.

A pack on 140 included China’s Li Haotong, Americans Wyndham Clark and Cameron Young, England’s Tyrrell Hatton, Aust­ralian Jason Day and Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, seeking his third Masters victory in five seasons, fired a 74 to stand on 144.

Two-time US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau closed bogey-double bogey to shoot 74 and stand on 150 to miss the cut to the low 50 and ties, which came at 148 and also kept Scotsman Robert MacIntyre from the weekend.

Spain’s Jon Rahm made the cut on the number.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026