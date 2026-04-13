COMPANY NEWS

Abhi, Pemra become partners

Abhi Microfinance Bank Limited has entered into an agreement with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to provide Earned Wage Access (EWA) services to its employees, enabling them to access a portion of their earned salaries before the end of the monthly pay cycle, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, employees will be able to access a predefined percentage of their earned wages through a streamlined digital process, with funds disbursed directly into their accounts.

The service is designed to integrate with Pemra’s payroll systems, ensuring a seamless and transparent experience for both employees and the organisation.

The partnership also outlines operational responsibilities, including employee onboarding, payroll data integration, and service delivery mechanisms. Both organisations have committed to maintaining high standards of data security, regulatory compliance, and responsible usage to safeguard employee interests.

Punjab investment outlook

Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (CBD Punjab), in collaboration with Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda), hosted a pre-launch investor meeting for the upcoming Punjab Investment Summit 2026 at the CBD Punjab Business Centre, Lahore, as per a press release.

The session brought together key stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders to explore emerging investment opportunities and share the strategic vision behind the summit.

Opening the session, Chief Operating Officer of CBD Punjab and Ruda, retired Brigadier Mansoor Janjua, reaffirmed the commitment of CBD Punjab and Ruda in fostering a progressive and investor-friendly ecosystem. He emphasised, “Our focus is to create an environment where investors feel confident, supported, and empowered to contribute towards long-term development.”

An in-depth overview of the investment landscape of CBD Punjab and Ruda was presented by Director Sales and Marketing, Ruda, Shahriyar Rana, who highlighted strong opportunities for both local and international investors. Concluding the session, CEO of CBD Punjab and Ruda, Imran Amin, stated, “The Punjab Investment Summit 2026 is a step towards positioning Punjab as a leading global investment destination, fostering partnerships, and economic growth.”

Pak Suzuki launches biogas plant

Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited inaugurated its 100m³ Biogas Plant and 920 kWh Solar Power Project, according to a press release, reaffirming the company’s commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly energy integration into its manufacturing operations. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Senator Saleem H Mandviwala, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, as the chief guest.

The facility converts organic waste into renewable energy, while the 920-kWh solar power project supplements clean electricity for plant operations. Together, these installations contribute to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, optimise energy costs, and enhance overall resource efficiency within the plant.

Mr Mandviwala called the biogas and solar projects “a strong step towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for Pakistan” and praised Pak Suzuki for “taking proactive measures to adopt renewable energy solutions into its operations”.

He emphasised that “sustainability is no longer a choice; it is a necessity” and stressed that such initiatives show economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

Pakistan’s financial systems

In a recent interview, Bilal Bin Saqib, Founding Chairman of the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, outlined a long-term vision for Pakistan to transition from regulatory catch-up to becoming an active architect of future financial systems by 2050, as per a press release. The interview is published in the Chartered Management Accountant Journal of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan.

Mr Saqib emphasised that Pakistan must prepare for 2050 financial systems by building foundational infrastructure for emerging technologies. He further highlighted that countries that invest in building new digital financial infrastructure today will define global financial leadership in the coming decades. He concluded that Pakistan’s strength lies in its adoption scale and youth-driven technological momentum.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, April 13th, 2026