Balochistan CM’s order on Makran University issues

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has directed the provincial education dep­a­rtment to immediately address administrative and academic issues faced by the University of Makran, Panjgur, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving higher education facilities for youth in the district.

Officials said that he also announced a series of initiatives aimed at preserving cultural heritage, empowering women, and resolving public grievances.

As part of heritage preservation efforts, Mr Bugti inaugurated the restoration and renovation work of the shrine of renowned Sufi saint Shah Qalandar during his visit to Panjgur.

The project was completed at a cost of Rs18 million provided by the provincial government and was executed by Frontier Corps Balochistan South with technical support from the Walled City of Lahore Authority.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026