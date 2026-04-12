E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Mob beats spiritual leader to death in Bangladesh

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DHAKA: A self-proclaimed spiritual leader was beaten to death by a mob in Bangladesh on Saturday, officials said, in the latest violence fuelled by religious tensions in the country.

Muslim-majority Bangladesh has seen a sharp rise in religious intolerance and mob violence since the 2024 uprising that toppled the government of former premier Sheikh Hasina.

Shamim Reza Jahangir, believed to be in his 60s, died from his injuries after hundreds of people stormed his residence in Kushtia district and thrashed him with sticks, chief administrative official Touhid bin Hasan said.

The mob was angered after an old video of the man resurfaced online on Fri­day. He had uttered remarks against the Holy Quran.

“Sensing that something might happen, police went to the spot, and the administration tried their best. But an angry mob of more than 200 people attacked his residence,” bin Hasan said.

Jahangir was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police sources said that Jahangir had been briefly arrested in 2021 for making comments that angered villagers.

The sources said the video that circulated was recorded during that time. Bangladesh police spokesman AHM Sahadat Hossain said an investigation was underway.

Mob attacks are frequently reported in the South Asian nation of 170 million people.

At least 153 people have been killed by mob violence from August 2024 — when Hasina’s rule ended and she fled to India — to September 2025, according to a report by Dhaka-based rights organisation Odhikar. Saturday’s killing was the first since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party swept to power in February.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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Indoaryan
Apr 12, 2026 11:47am
A very sad story… why couldn’t he be taken to a police station and let the law handle it ? It’s happening all too often in poor communities mostly uneducated ones . Having killed this person do they think the problem has been solved ? Wake up people… killing is not the answer.
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Ehsan
Apr 12, 2026 08:41pm
Easiest way to brainwash somebody is to misuse religion
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Gaawar Jat
Apr 13, 2026 09:26am
Killing someone just because he said something? What kind of Primitive society we are living in? Are we humans or Animals? The sane voices(by Islamic Scholars) must speak against these kind of barbarism, and first of all, hang all the 200 people, to teach a lesson to others.
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