E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Iran Guards say will deal ‘severely’ with military ships transiting Strait of Hormuz

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have threatened to deal “severely” with any military vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, state TV has reported, according to AFP.

Earlier, the US Central Command claimed two US Navy warships had transited the strategic waterway to clear mines laid by Tehran.

“Any attempt by military vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will be dealt with severely. The IRGC Navy has full authority to manage the Strait of Hormuz intelligently,” the Guards’ Navy Command said, according to state broadcaster IRIB, adding passage of the strait would only be “granted to civilian vessels under specific conditions”.

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