E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Israel PM says war succeeded in ‘crushing’ Iran nuclear, missile programmes

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that the joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran succeeded in “crushing” the Islamic republic’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, AFP reports.

“We have succeeded in crushing the nuclear programme, and crushing the missile programme,” Netanyahu has said in a televised statement, adding that the war against Tehran also weakened Iran’s leadership and its regional allies.

“They wanted to strangle us, and [now] we are strangling them. They threatened us with annihilation, and now they are fighting for survival.”

Iran Israel War

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