E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Saudi Arabia condemns attacks on ‘vital’ Kuwaiti facilities

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The Saudi foreign ministry has strongly denounced multiple attacks on “vital facilities” in Kuwait, which it blamed on “Iran, its proxies, and affiliated groups”.

“The Kingdom reiterates its categorical rejection of these attacks, which undermine the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations,” the ministry says.

“It further affirms that such violations erode international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.”

The kingdom called on Iran to cease all hostile acts against Gulf countries and comply with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2016).

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