Five killed in more Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon: state media

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) has reported more Israeli attacks in the south of the country, including a strike that has killed at least five people, according to Al Jazeera.

The deadly attack took place in Tefahta, where “enemy drones” are still flying overhead, NNA says, adding that another strike also injured a paramedic responding to the scene of an initial attack in the town that killed five people.

Other air raids also occurred in the towns of Seddiqine, Tibnin and Dibbine, NNA has reported, without mentioning casualties.