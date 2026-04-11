E-Paper | July 17, 2026

France’s Macron urges Iran’s Pezeshkian to ‘seize opportunity’ for peace presented by Islamabad Talks

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In discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, French President Emmanuel Macron has urged him to “seize the opportunity” for peace presented by ongoing talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad.

Macron says seizing that opportunity would “pave the way for a lasting de-escalation and a demanding agreement that provides solid guarantees for security in the region, involving all the countries concerned”, according to a post on X.

“I emphasised the need for Iran to swiftly restore freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, to which France stands ready to contribute,” the French president adds.

He has also stressed the importance of fully respecting the ceasefire, including in Lebanon.

“France extends its full support to the actions of the Lebanese authorities, who alone are legitimate to exercise the sovereignty of the state and decide the destiny of Lebanon,” Macron says.

Iran Israel War

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