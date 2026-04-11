E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Netanyahu repeatedly pressed US presidents to strike Iran, only Trump agreed: John Kerry

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Former US secretary of state John Kerry has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly urged US administrations to carry out military strikes on Iran, but previous presidents declined, Anadolu reports.

Speaking in an interview on ‘The Briefing with Jen Psaki’, Kerry said he had participated in multiple discussions with Netanyahu, noting: “He wanted us to strike.”

He added that the Israeli premier presented the proposal directly to former president Barack Obama, adding: “President Obama refused. President Joe Biden refused. President George W Bush refused.”

Kerry said: “The only president who has agreed to this, obviously, is President Trump.”

Referring to recent reporting, Kerry said Netanyahu made a detailed case for military action, describing it as “a four-point pitch.” He said the proposal included claims that such a strike could “kill the leadership,” “incite a change of regime,” and “destroy the military.”

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