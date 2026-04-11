Rubio says revoked visas of ex-Iranian vice president’s relatives

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he has revoked the residency statuses of several individuals related to Iran’s former Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on X, Rubio has announced that he terminated the visas of Ebtekar’s son, Eissa Hashemi, along with his wife and son, saying they “should never have been allowed to benefit from the extraordinary privilege of living in our country”.

The individuals are currently in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, pending their deportation, Rubio adds.