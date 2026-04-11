READ: Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi — Pakistanis’ new ‘aura guy’

In times of crisis, when hope is thin and catastrophe seems nearly inevitable, the youth of Pakistan steps up to the task and… finds a prominent figure to develop the biggest crush on.

That’s right guys, Pakistani netizens have started fangirling once again, and this time, the unsuspecting target of their affections is Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi, who is visiting Islamabad this week for high-stakes negotiations with the United States.

X was flush with fan cams and edits of the minister, with one user calling him “aura guy”.

See what they have to say here.