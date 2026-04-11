E-Paper | July 17, 2026

PTI, TTAP extend prayers for success of ongoing US-Iran talks

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PTI and opposition alliance Tehreek Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) have extended sincere prayers for the success of the ongoing US-Iran talks.

“It is our earnest hope that these deliberations will produce constructive and mutually beneficial outcomes, advancing the collective interests of the Muslim Ummah, reinforcing Pakistan’s strategic interests, and fostering peace, stability, and prosperity throughout the wider region,” PTI stated.

“May Allah almighty bless these efforts with wisdom and guidance, leading to fruitful resolutions that serve the greater good of all concerned parties,” a statement issued by the Central Media Department stated.

TTAP, in a statement, showed confidence that diplomatic efforts will lay the foundation for constructive progress and foster meaningful dialogue between the parties, promoting mutual trust.

“We hope that this process will not only strengthen the broader interests of the Muslim world but also reinforce Pakistan’s strategic and national interests. Such developments have the potential to open new avenues for sustainable peace, stability, and economic growth in the region,” it stated.

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