E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Bilawal terms Islamabad Talks ‘biggest achievement so far’ in de-escalation efforts between US, Iran

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Former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has termed the US-Iran talks taking place in Islamabad on Saturday the “biggest achievement so far” in efforts to end the Middle East war.

He expressed these views during an interview with Al Jazeera, during which he was asked how difficult it would be for Pakistan to get something “concrete” out of the talks, which are taking place in the federal capital after Islamabad brokered a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran.

In his response, Bilawal said: “The fact that the talks are even happening is the biggest achievement thus far. It’s significant that the ceasefire is in effect [and] the bombing has stopped in Iran and across most of the Middle East, and the two major [powers] are now negotiating.

Iran Israel War

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