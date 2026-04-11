E-Paper | July 17, 2026

France’s Macron says he is ‘in close contact’ with Saudi Crown Prince on Iran

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French President Emmanuel Macron says he discussed the Iran ceasefire talks with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and that the two leaders have agreed to stay in close contact on the issue, Reuters reports.

“I reiterated my support for the ceasefire, which must be fully respected and extended without delay to Lebanon. We discussed the need to restore fully free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as quickly as possible,” Macron has said on X.

“As talks get underway in Islamabad, we agreed to remain in close contact in order to contribute to a de-escalation, freedom of navigation, and the conclusion of an agreement to ensure lasting peace and security in the region,” he adds.

Iran Israel War

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