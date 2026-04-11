PM meets Iranian delegation, reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to continue facilitation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held a meeting with the Iranian delegation as the Islamabad Talks commenced, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

In a statement, the PMO said that the premier met with Speaker of the Iranian Consultative Assembly Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who was assisted by the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

During the meeting, the premier reaffirmed “Pakistan’s sincere resolve to continue playing its role as a mediator to help build momentum towards achieving meaningful results in the interest of regional and global peace and stability”.

The prime minister also appreciated Iran’s engagement in the talks.