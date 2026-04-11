Around 50 journalists from across the world in Islamabad to cover dialogue: info minister

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said around 50 journalists have already arrived in Pakistan, while more are expected to reach soon to cover this historic event, Radio Pakistan reports.

He said that, besides journalists from the United States and Iran, media representatives from other countries, including China, Japan, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Korea, have also reached Islamabad to cover the talks.

Tarar said the media centre at the Jinnah Convention Centre is equipped with high-speed internet, large screens, and all essential equipment required by media personnel.