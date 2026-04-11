United States Vice-President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan earlier today to participate in the Islamabad Talks.
With his arrival poured in a tsunami of content on X, as Pakistanis did what they do best — share memes.
See them here.
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United States Vice-President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan earlier today to participate in the Islamabad Talks.
With his arrival poured in a tsunami of content on X, as Pakistanis did what they do best — share memes.
See them here.