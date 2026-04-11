Israeli military activity in Lebanon continues despite talks scheduled for next week

The Israeli military’s activities in Lebanon continue despite an agreement between Tel Aviv and Beirut to hold a meeting on April 14 to secure a ceasefire and launch direct talks, Anadolu reports.

Israeli warplanes breached the sound barrier over the Sidon area in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese state-run National News Agency (NNA) has reported.

They also breached the sound barrier while flying at low altitude over Beirut, its suburbs, and other regions. A “large explosion” in the Markaba-Bani Hayyan area was also reported.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah targeted the Ya’ara barracks with a rocket barrage and hit a gathering of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in Kiryat Shmona, in northern Israel.