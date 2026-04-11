Diversions placed on main roads in Islamabad, arteries leading to Red Zone

The Islamabad Traffic Police have released an advisory on road diversions amid high-level talks between the US and Iran in the federal capital.

In a post on X, the police say diversions will be implemented on the Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar Highway and from Murree Road to Club Road up to the Red Zone.

“All public transport access will be closed on these highways. Transporters are requested not to park at bus stops or loops,” the post adds. “The Red Zone and Extended Red Zone will remain closed for all types of traffic.”