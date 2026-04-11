Iranians have ‘not come to stonewall’: expert

Vali Nasr, a professor at Johns Hopkins’ School of Advanced International Studies, says that the size and composition of Iran’s delegation shows “that they have not come to stonewall, but are there with full authority and seriousness to reach a deal with the United States”.

“Such a large delegation of experts would only be deployed if negotiations were in the final stages of a deal, not for an initial testing of the waters,” Nasr adds.

“Tehran and Washington might have advanced in talks further than publicly known during back-channel messaging mediated by Pakistan over the past weeks.”