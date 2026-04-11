‘Fingers on the trigger’: Tehran signals defiance before talks

An Iranian government spokesperson says sending a delegation to Pakistan demonstrates Tehran’s resolve to negotiate with the US, though she cautions that their “fingers would remain on the trigger”, Al Jazeera reports.

Fatemeh Mohajerani says Tehran would not “compromise or back down on its sovereign rights”, according to a report by Iran’s Mehr news agency.

“We believe in dialogue and are rational, but we do not trust the United States, and the Iranian delegation is participating in these negotiations with the utmost precision,” she says.