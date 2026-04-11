Iranian envoy appreciates Islamabad’s efforts to help end ‘illegal war’

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam has acknowledged Islamabad’s efforts to “help end an illegal war against the Iranian nation”.

In a post on X, he said, “Today, Islamabad is host to Pakistan’s good offices to help end an illegal war against the Iranian nation; a war that is not only a blatant crime against the Iranian nation and civilisation, but also has endangered the security of the region and the world.

“It remains to be seen whether the US honours the mediation efforts of the host in good office or…?!” he added.