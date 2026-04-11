Ukraine can play useful role in Strait of Hormuz, Britain says

Ukraine can play a useful role in international efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, Britain’s armed services minister said, praising its drone technology as among the best in the world, Reuters reports.

Britain has organised discussions this month among more than 30 nations on how to reopen the strait, amid an Iranian blockade that has choked oil supplies to the global economy following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“Ukraine has some of the best technology in the world that it’s developed here in the war. I think that could provide utility in the Middle East, as we’re seeing already against Shahed drones, all the way through to the Strait of Hormuz,” Al Carns said during a visit to Kyiv.