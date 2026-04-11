E-Paper | July 17, 2026

PM Shehbaz meets JD Vance, hails both delegations’ commitment to engage constructively: PMO

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“As the Islamabad Talks commenced today”, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

“The US Vice President was assisted by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner,” the PMO said.

PM Shehbaz was assisted by Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

“Commending the commitment of both delegations to engage constructively, the prime minister expressed the hope that these talks would serve as a stepping stone toward durable peace in the region,” the PMO stated.

“The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan looks forward to continue its facilitation of both sides in making progress towards sustainable peace in the region,” it added.

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