E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Cathay Pacific to cut flights from mid-May to end-June as jet fuel prices surge

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Cathay Pacific Airways has said it will cut some flights from mid-May until the end of June, citing soaring jet fuel costs triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, AFP reports.

The airline will cancel about 2pc of its scheduled passenger flights from May 16 to June 30, 2026, while its budget arm HK Express will cut about 6pc from May 11, it said.

The carrier said the suspension of its passenger services to Dubai and Riyadh will stay in place until June 30.

Beyond June, Cathay Pacific and HK Express plan to operate all their scheduled passenger flights, Cathay said in the statement.

A Cathay Pacific aircraft taxis at Hong Kong International Airport on the day of the official launch of its third runway, in Hong Kong, China on Nov 28, 2024. — Reuters/File
A Cathay Pacific aircraft taxis at Hong Kong International Airport on the day of the official launch of its third runway, in Hong Kong, China on Nov 28, 2024. — Reuters/File
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