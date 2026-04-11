E-Paper | July 17, 2026

White House opted against televised address about Iran ceasefire: report

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The White House considered but decided against a national televised address by President Donald Trump on Tuesday about his ceasefire deal with Iran, with some aides ​and advisers privately voicing concern about potentially overselling the still-nascent agreement, three US officials told Reuters.

The sources said Trump was talked out of making the speech. But the White House, in ​a statement, denied the discussions rose to Trump’s level, saying, “This is fake news. This was never even discussed with the president.”

The decision suggests a balancing act by the Trump administration, which sought ‌to project early confidence in the deal to pause fighting and open the Strait of Hormuz even as aides recognized its fragility.

Discussions about Trump giving a national address have not been previously reported.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on April 1, 2026, in Washington. — Pool via Reuters/File
President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on April 1, 2026, in Washington. — Pool via Reuters/File
Iran Israel War

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