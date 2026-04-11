Indonesia urges US and Iran to find ‘sustainable solution’ to conflict

Indonesia has welcomed the US-Iran talks taking place in Islamabad as “encouraging”, urging the two sides to advance a “sustainable solution” to the Middle East conflict, Anadolu Agency reports.

“This is an encouraging development that helps to keep the channels of communication open and creates space for diplomacy,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahd Nabyl told Anadolu.

Jakarta “is of the view that this development is a positive initial step and encourages all parties to consolidate de-escalation and to advance a peaceful and sustainable solution to the conflict”, said Vahd.

He said Indonesia urges “all parties” to exercise “maximum” restraint, respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to promote dialogue and diplomacy.