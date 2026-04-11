‘Wisdom must triumph over the impulse for war’: Planning minister expresses hope for successful talks

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has expressed the hope that the US-Iran talks succeed.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Our effort has been guided by a simple conviction: that mistrust must yield to dialogue, restraint must prevail over escalation, and wisdom must triumph over the impulse for war.

“Continued conflict would be catastrophic not only for the region, but for the global community,” he warned.

Iqbal noted: Should the conflict persist, millions more people may be pushed into poverty. The burden of failure will not fall on the combatants alone; it will be borne by ordinary men, women, and children across the world through insecurity, inflation, and instability.

“We therefore sincerely hope these talks succeed. Their success will matter not only for regional peace, but for the economic security and future of millions of families worldwide,” the minister added.