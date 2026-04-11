E-Paper | July 17, 2026

READ: The complex diplomatic task at Islamabad’s hands

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

All eyes are on Islamabad as the capital braces to mediate one of the most consequential, high-stakes peace negotiations since the culmination of the Second World War.

For one, the United States must reckon with the fact that the Iran that sits across the table in Islamabad on Saturday is not the Iran that walked into Geneva in February.

Iran has managed to retain its nuclear infrastructure and enriched uranium stockpiles. More consequentially, however, Tehran has credibly demonstrated its ability to choke global energy flows and hold the world economy hostage, altering the strategic calculus of its adversaries.

Hence, the US will arrive at the capital militarily undefeated, but it will be Iran that will boast the stronger hand to dictate the terms of peace. It is ultimately this paradox that will loom largest over the mediation process in Islamabad.

Even if an agreement is produced, there will be no real guarantee that Israeli non-compliance will not unravel it. The US will have to answer the overarching question of whether it is negotiating on behalf of itself, or Israel.

Read more here.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks at damaged bags and shoes placed in an airplane cabin, along with pictures of four children from Minab, according to a social media post, in this handout image taken at an unknown location and released on April 11, 2026. — Abbas Araghchi via Telegram via Reuters
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks at damaged bags and shoes placed in an airplane cabin, along with pictures of four children from Minab, according to a social media post, in this handout image taken at an unknown location and released on April 11, 2026. — Abbas Araghchi via Telegram via Reuters
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe