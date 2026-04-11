E-Paper | July 17, 2026

PHOTOS: JD Vance accorded warm welcome in Pakistan

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US Vice President JD Vance (C) walks with Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir (L) and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP
US Vice President JD Vance (C) walks with Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir (L) and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP
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US Vice President JD Vance (C) walks with Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshall Asim Munir (L) and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP
US Vice President JD Vance (C) walks with Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshall Asim Munir (L) and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP
US Vice President JD Vance (C) gestures upon his arrival for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP
US Vice President JD Vance (C) gestures upon his arrival for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP
US Vice President JD Vance (2R) shakes hands with CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (L) after arriving for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP
US Vice President JD Vance (2R) shakes hands with CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (L) after arriving for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP
US Vice President JD Vance (2R) receives a bouquet after arriving for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP
US Vice President JD Vance (2R) receives a bouquet after arriving for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP
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