PHOTOS: JD Vance accorded warm welcome in Pakistan Published April 11, 2026 0 US Vice President JD Vance (C) walks with Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir (L) and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source US Vice President JD Vance (C) walks with Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshall Asim Munir (L) and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP US Vice President JD Vance (C) gestures upon his arrival for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP US Vice President JD Vance (2R) shakes hands with CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (L) after arriving for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP US Vice President JD Vance (2R) receives a bouquet after arriving for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 11, 2026. — AFP