Welcoming US team, Dar expresses hope that parties would engage constructively: FO

In a statement officially confirming the US delegation’s arrival in Islamabad, the FO said the “high-powered US delegation” is led by US Vice President JD Vance, and includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The US delegation was received by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi upon arrival.

Welcoming Vance, Dar “commended US commitment to achieving lasting regional and global peace and stability”.

The deputy premier “expressed the hope that parties would engage constructively, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching lasting and durable solution to the conflict”.