Intense diplomatic efforts underway on US-Iran issue: Pakistani envoy

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has said intense diplomatic efforts are underway regarding the US-Iran situation, the recent ceasefire, and the ongoing negotiation process in Islamabad.

According to remarks carried by Radio Pakistan from Sheikh’s interview with NBC News, he said Pakistan upheld its positive tradition by actively pursuing diplomatic initiatives.

The ambassador highlighted that Pakistan has received support and cooperation from partner countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye, in advancing the diplomatic process.

He expressed confidence that dialogue and mutual understanding would help resolve outstanding issues.

Sheikh further said Pakistan, along with the international community, is expressing goodwill for a peaceful resolution of the matter.