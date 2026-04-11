Zimbabwe women to tour Pakistan for white-ball series

LAHORE: Zimbabwe wom­en’s team will embark on their maiden tour of Pak­istan to play a white-ball series comprising th­ree One-day Internat­ionals and as many T20 Internationals, the Paki­stan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.

All six matches will be played at the National Ba­nk Stadium in Karachi, with Zimbabwe set to arr­ive in the metropolis on April 29.

The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Cham­p­i­onship 2025-29.

Currently, Pakistan are placed fifth with two points after featuring in one away series — three ODIs against South Africa in February-March this year. The ODIs will be played on May 3, 6 and 9. The T20I series will be staged on May 12, 14 and 15.

The T20 series will help the national side finalise their preparations ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 Wo­rld Cup, scheduled to take place in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

Prior to the ICC global event, Pakistan women’s team will feature in a T20 tri-nation event from May 28 to June 4 in Ireland, which will also include West Indies and the hosts.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026