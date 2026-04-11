E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Rare Persian leopard seen in Hingol

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
THIS handout video grab taken on May 7, and released by the Wildlife Department on Friday, shows a rare Persian leopard (Panthera Tilliana) at the Hazarganji-Chiltan National Park on the outskirts of Quetta. — AFP/File
THIS handout video grab taken on May 7, and released by the Wildlife Department on Friday, shows a rare Persian leopard (Panthera Tilliana) at the Hazarganji-Chiltan National Park on the outskirts of Quetta. — AFP/File
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QUETTA: A rare Persian leopard has been witnessed in Hingol National Park in Lasbela district.

Balochistan Forest and Wildlife Secretary Imran Gichki said the rare leopard was spotted through thermal imaging near the Spat area on April 6.

“The Persian leopard is considered one of the region’s most elusive predators,” he elaborated.

Mr Gichki described the sighting of leopards as significant evidence of wildlife presence in the area. He highlighted the importance of protecting this rare species.

He said his department had deployed teams to ensure the animal’s protection and to take effective steps for its survival.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

Pakistan

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