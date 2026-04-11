Rare Persian leopard seen in Hingol

QUETTA: A rare Persian leopard has been witnessed in Hingol National Park in Lasbela district.

Balochistan Forest and Wildlife Secretary Imran Gichki said the rare leopard was spotted through thermal imaging near the Spat area on April 6.

“The Persian leopard is considered one of the region’s most elusive predators,” he elaborated.

Mr Gichki described the sighting of leopards as significant evidence of wildlife presence in the area. He highlighted the importance of protecting this rare species.

He said his department had deployed teams to ensure the animal’s protection and to take effective steps for its survival.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026