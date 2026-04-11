E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Iranian delegation received by CDF Munir, DPM Dar in Islamabad: FO

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The Foreign Office (FO) has announced the arrival of the Iranian delegation ahead of ceasefire talks with the US tomorrow.

According to a statement, the delegation led by Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has been received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi upon arrival.

“DPM/FM expressed the hope that parties would engage constructively, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching lasting and durable solution to the conflict,” the FO has said.

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