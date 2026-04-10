E-Paper | July 16, 2026

British PM Starmer lauds Pakistan achieving ceasefire, hosting US-Iran talks: PMO

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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has felicitated Pakistan on achieving the US-Iran ceasefire, as well as ensuring the resumption of dialogue, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Speaking to his British counterpart over the phone, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s “sincere commitment to regional peace and stability”, and welcomed a joint statement from world leaders endorsing the peace plan.

“[British] Prime Minister Starmer deeply appreciated Pakistan’s effective diplomatic efforts in facilitating the US-Iran ceasefire, and the resumption of dialogue,” the statement reads.

“He felicitated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on hosting the peace negotiations in Islamabad and offered his best wishes for the success of this endeavour.”

According to the PMO, both leaders agreed upon the need to uphold the ceasefire and create conditions for lasting peace, while also agreeing to work together in areas of mutual interest.

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