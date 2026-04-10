DPM Dar, French FM underscore importance of including Lebanon in ceasefire

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has spoken by telephone with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, where the latter has hailed Pakistan’s role in the US-Iran ceasefire, according to a statement from the French foreign ministry.

Barrot has also called for the “most inclusive possible negotiations that will make it possible to resolve Iran’s threats on the nuclear, ballistic and regional fronts on a long-term basis”.

“The two ministers underscored the vital importance of including Lebanon in the terms of the ceasefire for the sake of its long-term viability,” the statement adds.