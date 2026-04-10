UK to convene more talks on Strait of Hormuz next week, official says

The United Kingdom will convene a round of talks with allies next week over ways to free up the Strait of Hormuz for shipping without resorting to paying tolls to Iran, Reuters reports citing a British official with knowledge of the planned discussions.

Officials from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office were due to meet counterparts from countries which took part in the discussions on April 2, which were led by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, the official says, speaking on condition of anonymity.

They add that the discussions would include coordinated economic and political measures, including possible sanctions and ways to secure the release of thousands of ships and sailors trapped in the Strait.