E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Israel claims over 18,000 bombs dropped on Iran during war

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Israel claims it has dropped more than 18,000 bombs on Iran during a 40-day war that began on February 28, Anadolu reports.

In a statement on X, the Israeli military claims it has carried out “more than 1,000 offensive air sorties” against Iran during the conflict. According to previously released military data, dozens of fighter jets participated in each airstrike.

The army said more than 10,800 airstrikes were conducted, hitting over “6,700 components and 4,000 targets,” without providing further details.

Iran Israel War

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