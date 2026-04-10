Iran ‘have no cards’ besides Strait of Hormuz: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said the Iranians “don’t seem to realise they have no cards” other than blockading the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Iranians are better at handling the fake news media, and ‘public relations’, than they are at fighting!” Trump has written in a post on Truth Social.

In a separate post, he adds, “The Iranians don’t seem to realise they have no cards, other than a short-term extortion of the world by using international waterways.

“The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!”