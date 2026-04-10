Traffic in Strait of Hormuz remains limited despite US-Iran truce

According to maritime tracker MarineTraffic, the number of vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz remains low, despite Iran and the US agreeing to a ceasefire on April 8.

MarineTraffic’s data shows that 14 vessels crossed the strategic waterway between April 8 and 9, with nine of the crossings taking place on Thursday.

“Most movements were outbound from the Gulf, accounting for around 70 per cent of crossings,” the monitor says. “More than half of the voyages were laden. Sanctioned or shadow-fleet-linked vessels accounted for nearly two-thirds of all crossings.”