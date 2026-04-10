E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Trump warns of fresh strikes if Iran talks fail: report

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President Donald Trump, in an interview with The New York Post, says that US warships are being reloaded with weaponry to strike Iran if talks in Pakistan fail to produce a deal, according to Reuters.

“We have a reset going. We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made — even better than what we did previously and we blew them apart,” The NY Post quotes Trump as saying. “And if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively.”

Asked if he thought the talks would be successful, trump replied: “We’re going to find out in about 24 hours. We’re going to know soon.”

Iran Israel War

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