Trump warns of fresh strikes if Iran talks fail: report

President Donald Trump, in an interview with The New York Post, says that US warships are being reloaded with weaponry to strike Iran if talks in Pakistan fail to produce a deal, according to Reuters.

“We have a reset going. We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made — even better than what we did previously and we blew them apart,” The NY Post quotes Trump as saying. “And if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively.”

Asked if he thought the talks would be successful, trump replied: “We’re going to find out in about 24 hours. We’re going to know soon.”