E-Paper | July 16, 2026

‘World doesn’t have a plan B’: Bilawal stresses need for US-Iran talks to lead to peaceful resolution of conflict

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Former foreign minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the world does not have a “plan B” if the US-Iran talks fail to yield the desired results and emphasised the need for the negotiations to lead to a peaceful resolution to the Middle East war.

Bilawal shared these thoughts in an interview with Sky News, where he was asked ahead of the talks scheduled in Islamabad for Saturday, “don’t result in a formal treaty” during the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, “do you have a plan B to prevent a return to full-scale hostilities”.

In his response, Bilawal said: “I think the international community doesn’t have a plan B. Our Plan A needs to be achieving a peaceful resolution to this conflict and a more permanent peace. I think the way this conflict has played out has proven that a war of this nature, a war of this scale, is not an option.”

He continued: “It’s up to us, up to the disputing parties, up to all countries, to push all sides to agree to that peace so that we don’t get drawn into potentially broader conflict than what we have seen over the course of last month.”

Read more here.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in an interview with Sky News on April 10, 2026. — Screengrab via Sky News
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in an interview with Sky News on April 10, 2026. — Screengrab via Sky News
Iran Israel War

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