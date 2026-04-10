E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Kuwait says Iran attacks targeted National Guard-linked facilities

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Kuwait’s military says it “dealt with” seven drones fired from Iran into its airspace over the past 24 hours, some targeting National Guard-affiliated facilities and injuring personnel, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti military adds that injured personnel are in stable condition and receiving treatment.

It follows Kuwaiti media reports yesterday of a National Guard facility sustaining damage from hostile drones. Iran’s IRGC at the time claimed its armed forces had “not launched any missiles at any country during the ceasefire hours”.

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