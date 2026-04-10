Local holiday in Rawalpindi extended till April 11: official

The local holiday for Rawalpindi has been extended till April 11, ahead of the arrival of American and Iranian delegations for peace talks in Islamabad.

Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar tells Dawn that the Punjab government has taken the decision keeping in mind the security of the delegates.

“However, all emergency dealing departments/ institutions/ authorities shall remain operational” on April 11, the notification for the holiday says.

A two-day holiday was declared in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on April 9 and April 10 ahead of the scheduled talks.