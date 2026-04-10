‘It’s shocking’: former US secretary of state John Kerry slams Trump handling of Iran war

Former US secretary of state John Kerry has warned that President Donald Trump’s handling of the war with Iran could trigger wider global and economic consequences, while questioning the fragile ceasefire in place, Anadolu reports.

Kerry, also a former senator who helped negotiate the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, questioned the current two-week ceasefire, calling it “remarkably loosey-goosey,” in an interview on GBH’s ‘Boston Public Radio’.

He warned of broader consequences, saying, “It’s shocking, honestly,” and added: “I think it proves more serious and more dangerous as we go on, because the Strait of Hormuz [is] in the control of Iran, which they were not before [the war] started.

“And the threat to global economies of next steps which extend this war is just shuddering to think about, and may be a larger, more complicated economic impact than we’ve ever dealt with.”

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