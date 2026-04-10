India permits Iranian oil tankers to berth for Reliance, sources say

India’s shipping ministry has granted special permission to four vessels carrying Iranian oil — as requested by Reliance Industries — to berth at the western Indian port of Sikka, Reuters reports citing industry sources.

India’s oil ministry, shipping ministry and Reliance have not responded to Reuters emails seeking comments.

One of the sources says that the shipping ministry has granted a special one-time exemption to vessels requested by Reliance, operator of the world’s biggest refining complex, due to the emergency created by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, another source has said, despite the grant of permission, it is not definitely clear that Reliance would process Iranian oil, as it wants to ensure that transactions are sanctions-compliant and are in line with Indian rules.