FM Dar expresses concern over ceasefire violations in Lebanon in call with Dutch FM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed concern over serious ceasefire violations in Lebanon in a telephonic conversation with his Dutch counterpart, the Foreign Office says.

In a statement, the FO says, FM Dar received a telephonic call from the Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen today, adding that both leaders exchanged views on regional developments.

The FO says that FM Berendsen “commended Pakistan’s role in facilitating the ceasefire and conveyed support for its continued efforts to promote a diplomatic path toward lasting peace”.

“Both sides expressed concern over serious ceasefire violations in Lebanon and underscored the importance of ensuring full implementation of the ceasefire to achieve sustained peace,” it states.

“Reaffirming strong Pakistan–Netherlands relations, both sides expressed their resolve to further strengthen cooperation in trade, economic, and investment sectors,” it says.