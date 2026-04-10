Hezbollah calls on Lebanon govt to stop giving ‘free concessions’ to Israel

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has called on the Lebanese government to stop giving “free concessions” to Israel, with the two governments due to begin negotiations in Washington next week, says AFP.

“We will not accept a return to the previous situation, and we call on officials to stop offering free concessions,” Qassem says in a written message broadcast on the party’s Al-Manar TV, in which he also denounces the “bloody criminality on Wednesday,” when Israeli strikes killed more than 300 people in Lebanon.